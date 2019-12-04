 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How an opera gets made

Backstage at the Metropolitan Opera. 

By Estelle Caswell

Akhnaten is a modern opera by Philip Glass, first performed in 1984. It tells the story, through a minimalist and mesmerizing score, of the Egyptian pharaoh who, during his 17-year reign, rid Egypt of its worship of many gods and established the sun as its one true god. He is thus considered the first monotheist.

The opera represents a fever dream version of ancient Egypt. The stage design transforms from minimalist to extravagant in the blink of an eye with the changing rhythms of Philip Glass’s repetitive and hypnotic score.

The video above gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Akhnaten. We follow Anthony Roth Costanzo, who plays Akhnaten, through the various phases of rehearsal, from working with his vocal coach in a Manhattan apartment to taking the stage for a dress rehearsal in a costume covered in doll heads.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Peloton’s terrifying new ad is the best horror movie in recent memory

By Alex Abad-Santos

The fight to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League (which may not even exist), explained

By Alex Abad-Santos

The most clarifying moment from the House Judiciary impeachment hearing

By Zack Beauchamp

Why Georgia’s governor is breaking with Trump over a Senate appointment

By Li Zhou

Republicans tried to turn House Judiciary’s first impeachment hearing into a sideshow

By Aaron Rupar

Scientists have gotten predictions of global warming right since the 1970s

By David Roberts