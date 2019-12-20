 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who pays the lowest taxes in the US?

A recent analysis shows that the poor might pay way more than you think.

By Alvin Chang and Madeline Marshall

A “fun” piece of tax trivia — if there even is one — is that nearly half of Americans don’t pay federal income taxes. It’s something you’ll hear from conservative pundits, often to make the point that poor people aren’t paying their fair share in taxes.

The easy rebuttal is that there are several other taxes in the US — many of which put a bigger burden on poor people than rich people. But a recent analysis by economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, as presented in their book, found that poor people may be paying nearly the same portion of their income in taxes as rich people. In their New York Times op-ed, they called America’s system a “giant flat tax.”

You might think it’s pretty easy to figure out who’s paying the government taxes. But let’s take the payroll tax, for example. You pay 7.65 percent out of your paycheck — and your employer also pays another 7.65 percent. However, economists have found that employers pay that tax by taking it out of workers’ wages. That’s simple enough, but figuring out who actually pays something like corporate taxes is way harder, and it relies on some assumptions. This is why the Saez and Zucman analysis has caused quite the debate among economists. (Vox’s Matt Yglesias explains what some economists disagree with.)

In our video, we used Saez and Zucman’s data to walk through the basics of the various taxes we pay, and how much each income group ends up paying. While not all economists agree on the exact numbers, most of them would agree that poor people do pay a pretty large share of their earnings toward taxes.

To watch more Vox videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In This Stream

Alvin's cartoonsplainers

View all 79 stories

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Why Elizabeth Warren’s selfie lines matter

By Rebecca Jennings

Joe Biden’s stutter and Sarah Sanders’s terrible response to it, briefly explained

By Aaron Rupar

A US charity just did something radical: asked recipients where the money should go

By Dylan Matthews

Andrew Yang has a good answer for one of the toughest climate change questions

By Umair Irfan

If our governments won’t stop climate change, should we revolt? Extinction Rebellion says yes.

By Sigal Samuel

Factory farms abuse workers, animals, and the environment. Cory Booker has a plan to stop them.

By Dylan Matthews