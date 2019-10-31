 clock menu more-arrow no yes
  We’re aiming to add 2,500 contributions in the next 30 days, to help keep Vox free. Will you help us hit our goal?

Why Turkey is invading Syria

And how it’s getting what it wanted.

By Danush Parvaneh, Sam Ellis, Rajaa Elidrissi, and Melissa Hirsch

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has had his eyes on northern Syria for years. Turkish forces attacked the region in 2016 and 2018. Erdoğan justified the attacks by arguing that his country needed to create a so-called “safe zone” in northern Syria to serve as a buffer against the ongoing Syrian war.

By 2019, political discord was mounting against Erdoğan. To win back favor, the pressure was on to complete his plans at the border. But US troops stationed in the region had been an obstacle to Turkish expansion in Syria.

On October 6, 2019, President Donald Trump abruptly pulled US troops from along the Turkey-Syria border, providing Erdoğan with an opportunity to seize his “safe zone.” On October 9, Turkey launched another attack in northeastern Syria. This invasion has recalibrated alliances in the Syrian war and added new uncertainty to the future of the region.

Watch the video above to learn more about Turkey’s ambitions in northern Syria and what effects Turkish military action is having on the region.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Listen to Today, Explained

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Turkey for invading northern Syria. But it might have been too late for America’s Kurdish allies.

Looking for a quick way to keep up with the never-ending news cycle? Host Sean Rameswaram will guide you through the most important stories at the end of each day.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

In the next 30 days, we’re aiming to add 2,500 individual contributions to help keep our coverage of the Covid-19 crisis free for everyone who needs it. As each of us is only as healthy as our sickest neighbor, it’s essential that people can access clear information on the pandemic for free. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

John Mulaney was performing a role all along

By Aja Romano

The one where Ted Lasso goes to therapy

By Emily VanDerWerff

In defense of the “gentrification building”

By Jerusalem Demsas

Biden’s SEC is ready to regulate cryptocurrency

By Sara Morrison

The US was a world leader in vaccination. What went wrong?

By Dylan Scott

The empty dream that LuLaRoe sold

By Alissa Wilkinson