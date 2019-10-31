Why Turkey is invading Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has had his eyes on northern Syria for years. Turkish forces attacked the region in 2016 and 2018. Erdoğan justified the attacks by arguing that his country needed to create a so-called “safe zone” in northern Syria to serve as a buffer against the ongoing Syrian war.

By 2019, political discord was mounting against Erdoğan. To win back favor, the pressure was on to complete his plans at the border. But US troops stationed in the region had been an obstacle to Turkish expansion in Syria.

On October 6, 2019, President Donald Trump abruptly pulled US troops from along the Turkey-Syria border, providing Erdoğan with an opportunity to seize his “safe zone.” On October 9, Turkey launched another attack in northeastern Syria. This invasion has recalibrated alliances in the Syrian war and added new uncertainty to the future of the region.

Watch the video above to learn more about Turkey’s ambitions in northern Syria and what effects Turkish military action is having on the region.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube. And if you’re interested in supporting our video journalism, you can become a member of the Vox Video Lab on YouTube.

Listen to Today, Explained

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Turkey for invading northern Syria. But it might have been too late for America’s Kurdish allies.

Looking for a quick way to keep up with the never-ending news cycle? Host Sean Rameswaram will guide you through the most important stories at the end of each day.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or wherever you listen to podcasts.