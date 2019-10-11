How did American CEOs get so rich?

On October 24, 1929, the American stock market crashed. Fortunes disappeared overnight, and the value of American companies tanked. But the people in charge of those companies had an idea: They started buying shares of their own stock from investors, which meant there were fewer stocks out there for other people to buy. And when there’s less of something, the price goes up.

Corporations had figured out a kind of magic trick. They could jack up their stock price without actually doing anything. This was the beginning of the stock buyback.

It’s a practice that has fundamentally changed the way American corporations operate. Understanding how it works can help us understand why companies with record profits are still paying their employees so little compared to their CEOs.

So, how did stock buybacks take over the American economy? Check out the video above to find out.

