Trump investigations: The Georgia election interference case

Former President Donald Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. The Fulton County district attorney has been investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

Criminal charges against Trump could potentially arise out of a post-election call with Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told the state’s top election official that he wanted “to find 11,780 votes.” (President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes.)

The investigation is ongoing and adds to Trump’s mounting legal challenges. The former president has been charged in three other cases. In Washington, DC, he faces four counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election ahead of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. In Florida, he faces 40 counts related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. In New York, he faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

