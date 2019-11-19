Public hearings begin in Trump impeachment inquiry

In November, the impeachment inquiry entered a new phase: public hearings. The House Intelligence Committee, led by committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff, has called several witnesses to testify in the inquiry, including several Trump administration and State Department officials like Marie Yovanovitch, George Kent, Bill Taylor, Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland, and others.

Some of these officials are witnesses who reportedly heard President Trump’s controversial July phone call that led to the impeachment inquiry, while others are State Department officials and US diplomats who are experts on Ukraine.

Here, you’ll find updates on the hearings, including schedules, recaps, key takeaways from each hearing, and a guide to who’s who, what’s happening, and what really matters. To get started, you can read more about what to expect in the hearings here. You can also catch up on what to know about impeachment with our guide to impeachment, explained.