House Intelligence Committee Continues Open Impeachment Hearings

Public hearings begin in Trump impeachment inquiry

Several witnesses are testifying in public hearings in November.

Contributors: Vox Staff

In November, the impeachment inquiry entered a new phase: public hearings. The House Intelligence Committee, led by committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff, has called several witnesses to testify in the inquiry, including several Trump administration and State Department officials like Marie Yovanovitch, George Kent, Bill Taylor, Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland, and others.

Some of these officials are witnesses who reportedly heard President Trump’s controversial July phone call that led to the impeachment inquiry, while others are State Department officials and US diplomats who are experts on Ukraine.

Here, you’ll find updates on the hearings, including schedules, recaps, key takeaways from each hearing, and a guide to who’s who, what’s happening, and what really matters. To get started, you can read more about what to expect in the hearings here. You can also catch up on what to know about impeachment with our guide to impeachment, explained.

  • November 19

    Tuesday’s impeachment hearings were a disaster for Republicans

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Even their own witnesses said damaging stuff.

  • November 19

    Nunes keeps referring to the impeachment hearing as a “drug deal.” It’s not as clever as he thinks.

    By Aaron Rupar

    He thinks he’s owning the libs. He’s really owning himself.

  • November 19

    How bad right-wing journalism helped kick off the impeachment saga

    By Jane Coaston

    A pro-Trump smear campaign by the president’s lawyer led to a "perfect" phone call and a whistleblower.

  • November 19

    One of the Republicans’ witnesses confirmed a quid pro quo on TV

    By Alex Ward

    This may be the biggest moment in the impeachment hearings so far.

  • November 19

    Kurt Volker, impeachment witness requested by Republicans, debunks many of their arguments

    By Andrew Prokop

    He said that he didn’t believe Joe Biden was corrupt, and that he regrets the push for investigations.

  • November 19

    What to expect from this week’s impeachment hearings

    By Andrew Prokop

    Nine witnesses will testify at five hearings between Tuesday and Thursday.

  • November 19

    The attacks on Vindman’s military uniform, explained

    By Terry Nguyen and Alex Ward

    It’s standard practice for officers testifying on Capitol Hill to wear their uniform.

  • November 19

    The GOP counsel’s xenophobic attack on Vindman’s patriotism

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Perhaps the grossest moment of the impeachment hearings to date.

  • November 19

    “It’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman”: Nunes’s effort to out whistleblower is met with an epic clap-back

    By Aaron Rupar

    Nunes’s line of questioning illustrated how Republicans wanted to talk about anything but Trump’s conduct.

  • November 19

    Elise Stefanik’s impeachment moment

    By Li Zhou

    The three-term Congresswoman has emerged as Republicans’ new face of the impeachment hearings.

  • November 19

    Watch Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s powerful opening statement in the impeachment hearings

    By Jen Kirby

    "Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth."

  • November 19

    Who’s who in the impeachment hearings

    By Jen Kirby, Alex Ward, and Jennifer Williams

    Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams, Kurt Volker, and Tim Morrison will all testify Tuesday.

  • November 18

    Impeachment hearings schedule: next witnesses in Democrats’ inquiry

    By Andrew Prokop

    William Taylor and George Kent testified in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Watch the hearing here.

  • November 18

    The wolves are coming for Kurt Volker

    By Murray Waas

    Democrats are probing whether the special envoy was directed by Trump to squash an investigation in Ukraine. Republicans have a plan to throw him under the bus.

  • November 17

    SNL adds “pizzazz” to the impeachment hearings by turning them into a soap opera

    By Scott Nover

    Pundits called the first public impeachment hearings boring. SNL answered that criticism by turning them into a soap opera.

  • November 16

    Has Donald Trump obstructed justice?

    By Ezra Klein

    Andrew Prokop breaks down this week’s public hearings and Brianne Gorod explains the term "obstruction of justice," on Impeachment, Explained.

  • November 15

    4 main takeaways from Marie Yovanovitch’s impeachment hearing

    By Andrew Prokop and Alex Ward

    One takeaway includes a dramatic, real-time attack by President Trump.

  • November 15

    Did Trump just commit witness tampering? I asked 7 legal experts.

    By Sean Illing

    Probably not, but here’s why it likely doesn’t matter anyway.

  • November 15

    Trump attacked Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter during her testimony. She responded in real time.

    By Aaron Rupar

    Even Fox News thought Trump’s tweets strayed dangerously close to witness intimidation.

  • November 15

    Marie Yovanovitch’s opening statement is an indictment of the State Department under Trump

    By Alex Ward

    "As Foreign Service professionals are being denigrated and undermined, the institution is also being degraded. This will soon cause real harm, if it hasn’t already," she said.

  • November 15

    What to expect from Marie Yovanovitch’s impeachment testimony

    By Andrew Prokop

    Yovanovitch’s fate is a prologue to the main scandal.

  • November 14

    Coverage of the first impeachment hearing illustrates how the media is falling short

    By Aaron Rupar

    Outlets should know better by now than comparing politics to reality TV. Alas.

  • November 13

    The impeachment hearings went public. Here are the most important takeaways.

    By Lauren Katz

    Listen to this episode of Today, Explained for a breakdown of key moments.

  • November 13

    Republicans tried to make a clear case Trump did nothing wrong at the first impeachment hearings

    By Sean Collins

    Rep. Will Hurd was really the only one to defend Trump successfully.

  • November 13

    4 takeaways from the first impeachment hearing

    By Andrew Prokop

    Bill Taylor revealed new information, and Democrats tried a new format.