How to travel now

After three years of pandemic life, travel is back in a big way this summer.

More people are taking trips this summer after putting plans on hold, but climate change, social media-fueled overcrowding, rising costs, and other factors have converged to make travel decisions more fraught than ever. For Vox’s first-ever travel guide, we wanted to answer some of your most pressing questions about travel now, from how to navigate the many decisions and ethical dilemmas around traveling, to explaining why our travel and transportation systems are designed the way they are.

Each week throughout July, we’ll be publishing new articles and videos answering your biggest travel questions. Stay tuned for more! — Nisha Chittal, managing editor

CREDITS