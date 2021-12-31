 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Gray Area

Resist certainty, embrace ambiguity. The Gray Area is a philosophical take on culture, politics, and everything in between with host Sean Illing. We don’t pretend to have the answers, but we do offer a space for real dialogue. Get some cool takes on a very hot world. New episodes drop every Monday and Thursday. Transcripts of the show are available here.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Megaphone



Embrace uncertainty

By Susannah Locke

A GOP insider on the Republicans who knew Trump was dangerous — and went MAGA anyway

By Sean Illing

What we get wrong about being in love

By Sean Illing

The profound pessimism of Clarence Thomas

By Sean Illing

The Marxist scholar who thinks reparations are “a waste of time”

By Fabiola Cineas

The cost of reparations

By Fabiola Cineas

Want to be happy? Don’t follow your gut.

By Sean Illing

Reparations could heal America

By Vox Staff

Reviving the case for reparations

By Fabiola Cineas

What if your financial future wasn’t stressful? 

By Julia Furlan

Setting boundaries is more than just saying “no”

By Julia Furlan

How capitalism ensnared some of its radical critics

By Sean Illing

How to define success on your own terms

By Julia Furlan

How to save democracy from the Supreme Court

By Sean Illing

New to activism? Here’s where to start.

By Julia Furlan

Free speech is essential for democracy. Could it also be democracy’s downfall?

By Sean Illing

What keeping secrets does to you

By Sean Illing

“How do you go through the world and not be bitter and angry?”

By Sean Illing

Ukraine and the problem of “futurelessness”

By Sean Illing

Being a good father means rethinking masculinity

By Sean Illing

The end of history is history

By Sean Illing

Cornel West’s pragmatic America

By Sean Illing

Why Anita Hill wants us to take the long view on the Supreme Court

By Fabiola Cineas

Why Americans aren’t happy with their sex lives

By Sean Illing

The philosopher who warned us about loneliness and totalitarianism

By Sean Illing

Michael Lewis on why Americans don’t trust experts

By Sean Illing

The case for regret

By Sean Illing

The wisdom of children

By Sean Illing

The limits of forgiveness

By Sean Illing

Standup comedy and the myth of cancel culture

By Sean Illing

The conversation about guns we’re not having

By Sean Illing

Russia’s war with Ukraine — and reality

By Sean Illing

The real story of “Don’t Look Up”

By Sean Illing

Why you (probably) won’t finish reading this story

By Sean Illing

Why good messaging won’t save Democrats

By Sean Illing

Virtual reality is reality, too

By Sean Illing

“When everything looks hopeless, you’re the hope”

By Dylan Matthews

The GOP’s masculinity panic

By Sean Illing

Here are the 9 most interesting conversations I had in 2021

By Sean Illing

A good life is painful

By Sean Illing