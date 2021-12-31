The Gray Area
Resist certainty, embrace ambiguity. The Gray Area is a philosophical take on culture, politics, and everything in between with host Sean Illing. We don’t pretend to have the answers, but we do offer a space for real dialogue. Get some cool takes on a very hot world. New episodes drop every Monday and Thursday. Transcripts of the show are available here.
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Megaphone
Sign up for the newsletter The Weeds
Understand how policy impacts people. Delivered Fridays.
Sign up for the newsletter VoxCare
Dylan Scott guides you through the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and the health care policies that matter most.