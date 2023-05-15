Everything old is new again

Share All sharing options for: Everything old is new again

We’re in a cultural moment where it feels like so much is being rehashed, repackaged, and resold to a captive audience. This is certainly the case in entertainment, where the Hollywood reboot machine is the driving force behind what makes it to our screens; even “original” programming is frequently built from familiar storytelling tropes and formats. The same kind of recycling — sorry, remixing — holds true in pop music.

This carries over into matters of business and politics with just as much resonance. And when it comes to lifestyle topics like dieting, parenting, and even sex, we wind up circling the drain and repackaging old trends and ideas as hot new fads, too.

What makes newness, or novelty, or originality, so important in the first place, particularly in a society that heavily prioritizes individual comfort and choices? Are we in a uniquely not-new moment, or has it actually always felt this way?

Could we ever really tell a new story about a very old mermaid?

By Alissa Wilkinson

The return of the porn wars (Coming Tuesday)

How today’s fight over pornography is rooted in a 40-year-old feminist schism.

By Constance Grady

From banning hugs to gentle parenting, how are you supposed to raise kids, anyway? (Coming Wednesday)

The endless cycling — and recycling — of parenting advice.

By Anna North

Crypto: New. Fraud: Old. (Coming Thursday)

When you democratize finance, you get the good and the bad.

By Emily Stewart

The billionaire’s guide to self-help (Coming Friday)

Self-improvement is old. What’s new is the bootstrapping mythos and toxic positivity of the very rich.

By Whizy Kim

CREDITS

Editors: Meredith Haggerty, Alanna Okun, Lavanya Ramanathan, Julia Rubin

Copy editors/fact-checkers: Elizabeth Crane, Kim Eggleston, Tanya Pai, Caitlin PenzeyMoog

Additional fact-checking: Anouck Dussaud, Matt Giles

Art direction: Dion Lee

Audience: Gabriela Fernandez, Shira Tarlo, Agnes Mazur

Production/project editors: Lauren Katz, Nathan Hall