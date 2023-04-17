Share All sharing options for: The 100-year-old-mistake that’s reshaping the American West

You may have heard this before: The Colorado River, which supplies drinking water to seven states in the US and two in Mexico, is the lifeblood of the American West and beyond. It’s drying up at an alarming rate, threatening cities, industries, agriculture, and energy sources. As it shrinks, rich ecosystems across its 1,450 miles are also disappearing.

In this issue of the Highlight, Vox’s reporters across the science, health, climate, and Future Perfect teams explore the interconnected causes of this crisis, the startling consequences that are already reshaping life in this important region of the world, and the difficult tradeoffs we may need to accept to avert disaster.

One in eight Americans depend on a river that’s disappearing.

By Umair Irfan

You — yes, you — are going to pay for the century-old mistake that’s draining the Colorado River (Coming Tuesday)

A huge amount of US food is grown in the desert using water from a river that’s drying up.

By Benji Jones

Let’s talk about the biggest cause of the West’s water crisis (Coming Wednesday)

The Colorado River is going dry ... to feed cows.

By Kenny Torrella

The devil lurking in the dust (Coming Thursday)

How extreme weather is driving a deadly fungus further into the American West

By Keren Landman

These 8 species depend on the Colorado River. What happens as it dries up? (Coming Friday)

Wildlife needs water, too.

By Benji Jones

CREDITS

Editors: Sam Oltman, Brian Resnick, Adam Clark Estes, Bryan Walsh

Copy editors/fact-checkers: Elizabeth Crane, Kim Eggleston, Tanya Pai, Caitlin PenzeyMoog

Additional fact-checking: Anouck Dussaud, Sophie Hurwitz

Art direction: Dion Lee

Audience: Gabriela Fernandez, Shira Tarlo, Agnes Mazur

Production/project editors: Lauren Katz, Nathan Hall