Progress Report: America’s Schools

Everything that’s happening in a country eventually passes through the doorway of its schools — and so schools, like the rest of America, are going through a lot right now. An entire generation of students missed a year, even two, of normal education in the pandemic. As soon as they re-entered classrooms, what they were learning became the center of a relentless education culture war. All that is layered over the issues that have long plagued education in the US.

Where do all of those upheavals leave us? What lessons have the last few years taught the American education system – and what do we still need to learn?

In this issue of the Highlight, we take you inside some of the biggest issues in education. Schools are where the future is formed. What happens in them will matter for generations to come.

— Libby Nelson (Policy Editor) and Ryan McCarthy (Editorial Director)

The pandemic took young people’s present. What will it do to their future?

By Bryan Walsh

The hours between school dismissal and the end of the workday are a mess. They don’t have to be.

By Rachel M. Cohen

The racist idea that changed American education (Coming Wednesday)

A Supreme Court decision 50 years ago may have been shaped by the claim that poor children of color can’t learn. The case’s impact has reverberated for generations.

By Matt Barnum

Conservatives’ war on emotions in the classroom (Coming Wednesday)

Social-emotional learning has been a basic — and uncontroversial — part of education for decades. So why are conservatives waging a war against it?

By Fabiola Cineas

Nobody knows what the point of homework is (Coming Thursday)

The homework wars are back.

By Jacob Sweet

