Saving species, and other stories

This edition of The Highlight is a collaboration from across the Vox newsroom, a wide-ranging exploration of the policies and personal practices that could make the world a better place.
Yes, you can have kids and fight climate change at the same time
The progressive case for population growth.
By Bryan Walsh
We pulled pandas back from the brink of extinction. Meanwhile, the rest of nature collapsed. (coming Wednesday)
The trouble with the conservation’s cutest mascot.
By Benji Jones
You may be thinking about animals all wrong (even if you’re an animal lover) (coming Wednesday)
Philosopher Martha Nussbaum says humans should grant equal rights to animals, even in the wild. Is she right?
By Sigal Samuel
The glories of dining out alone (coming Thursday)
Solo dining is one of life’s great pleasures — and privileges.
By Alissa Wilkinson
Why Teslas keep catching on fire (coming Friday)
EVs catch fire far less often than gas-powered cars, but firefighters still need to adapt.
By Rebecca Heilweil
