Saving species, and other stories

Vox’s home for ambitious stories that explain our world.

This story is part of a group of stories called

This edition of The Highlight is a collaboration from across the Vox newsroom, a wide-ranging exploration of the policies and personal practices that could make the world a better place.

The progressive case for population growth.

By Bryan Walsh

We pulled pandas back from the brink of extinction. Meanwhile, the rest of nature collapsed. (coming Wednesday)

The trouble with the conservation’s cutest mascot.

By Benji Jones

You may be thinking about animals all wrong (even if you’re an animal lover) (coming Wednesday)

Philosopher Martha Nussbaum says humans should grant equal rights to animals, even in the wild. Is she right?

By Sigal Samuel

The glories of dining out alone (coming Thursday)

Solo dining is one of life’s great pleasures — and privileges.

By Alissa Wilkinson

Why Teslas keep catching on fire (coming Friday)

EVs catch fire far less often than gas-powered cars, but firefighters still need to adapt.

By Rebecca Heilweil

CREDITS

Editors: Adam Clark Estes, Libby Nelson, Alanna Okun, Lavanya Ramanathan, Brian Resnick, Elbert Ventura, Bryan Walsh

Copy editors: Kim Eggleston, Elizabeth Crane, Caitlin PenzeyMoog, Tanya Pai

Art direction: Dion Lee

Audience: Gabriela Fernandez, Shira Tarlo, Agnes Mazur

Production/project editors: Susannah Locke, Nathan Hall