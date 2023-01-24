 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saving species, and other stories

What’s lost when focusing on the cute and charismatic. Plus: Why Teslas keep catching on fire, the progressive case for more people, and others.

By Vox Staff

This edition of The Highlight is a collaboration from across the Vox newsroom, a wide-ranging exploration of the policies and personal practices that could make the world a better place.

Glenn Harvey for Vox

Yes, you can have kids and fight climate change at the same time

The progressive case for population growth.

By Bryan Walsh

Praveeni Chamathka for Vox

We pulled pandas back from the brink of extinction. Meanwhile, the rest of nature collapsed. (coming Wednesday)

The trouble with the conservation’s cutest mascot.

By Benji Jones

Gianna Meola for Vox

You may be thinking about animals all wrong (even if you’re an animal lover) (coming Wednesday)

Philosopher Martha Nussbaum says humans should grant equal rights to animals, even in the wild. Is she right?

By Sigal Samuel

Shaneé Benjamin for Vox

The glories of dining out alone (coming Thursday)

Solo dining is one of life’s great pleasures — and privileges.

By Alissa Wilkinson

Glenn Harvey for Vox

Why Teslas keep catching on fire (coming Friday)

EVs catch fire far less often than gas-powered cars, but firefighters still need to adapt.

By Rebecca Heilweil

CREDITS
Editors: Adam Clark Estes, Libby Nelson, Alanna Okun, Lavanya Ramanathan, Brian Resnick, Elbert Ventura, Bryan Walsh
Copy editors: Kim Eggleston, Elizabeth Crane, Caitlin PenzeyMoog, Tanya Pai
Art direction: Dion Lee
Audience: Gabriela Fernandez, Shira Tarlo, Agnes Mazur
Production/project editors: Susannah Locke, Nathan Hall

