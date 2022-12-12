Why do people still think women aren’t funny?

Aubrey Hirsch is a writer and illustrator in Berkeley, California. She most recently wrote about male friendships for Vox.
More from this collection
Is the right winning the comedy wars?
Why liberals and conservatives don’t get each other’s jokes.
By Constance Grady
Help us reach 3,000 gifts by December 31
We believe that everyone deserves access to clear, factual information that helps them educate themselves on the issues of the day and the things that pique their curiosity. This year alone, our newsroom published 2,500+ articles, 100+ videos, and 650+ podcasts that have informed and educated millions of people around the world — for free.
Reader gifts have helped us bring you this work for free while relying less on advertising. If you value Vox, please make a gift during our year-end campaign and help us reach our goal of adding 3,000 new gifts by December 31.