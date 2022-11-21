The world to come

This month, the 8 billionth human was born. But that number can elide a sobering fact: Population trends in many parts of the world have been dipping, even as growth is still robust in much of the Global South. It’s a phenomenon that will, as much as any other trend, shape the future.
That future is the loose theme of this edition of The Highlight, created by the Future Perfect team at Vox. Future Perfect is the section of Vox that looks at stories that are sadly neglected but truly important. Whether that’s surfacing the innovations reshaping society, calling attention to policies that are quietly monumental, or interrogating ideas that could reshape moral and ethical norms, Future Perfect is a guide to the future that will be — and could be.
That approach is what animates this edition of The Highlight. We hope you enjoy it.
—Bryan Walsh (Editor, Future Perfect) & Elbert Ventura (Editorial Director, Vox)
Are 8 billion people too many — or too few?
Welcome to the population paradox of the 21st century.
By Bryan Walsh
The incredible shrinking future of college
The population of college-age Americans is about to crash. It will change higher education forever.
By Kevin Carey
Will America continue to turn away from vaccines? (Coming tomorrow)
Covid-19 vaccines helped stem the pandemic, but public skepticism about them could doom future vaccines.
By Yasmin Tayag
The unradical revolution of Robert Greenstein (Coming tomorrow)
Robert Greenstein isn’t a household name. But his four-decade career pushing Washington to stitch the safety net has changed the lives of millions of Americans.
By Dylan Matthews
AI experts are increasingly afraid of what they’re creating (Coming Monday, November 28)
AI gets smarter, more capable, and more world-transforming every day. Here’s why that might not be a good thing.
By Kelsey Piper
Poor countries are developing a new paradigm of mental health care. America is taking note. (Coming Monday, November 28)
This is what the future of mental health could look like.
By Sigal Samuel
