 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re aiming to add 4,500 contributions by the end of September, to help keep Vox free.

Healing, a saga

I thought I could check all the boxes and be well again. The universe had other plans.

By Alanna Okun and Aude White Updated

If you buy something from a Vox link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Part of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world.

Aude White is a graphic artist based in Brooklyn whose work has appeared in the New York Times, New York magazine, Outside, NewYorker.com, and more. When she’s not drawing, she’s director of communications at Vox Media.

Alanna Okun is deputy editor at The Goods as well as the author of The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater: Essays on Crafting and Knit a Hat: A Beginner’s Guide to Knitting. She lives in Brooklyn and frequently collaborates with Aude.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

In This Stream

Comics by the Highlight

View all 22 stories
Identities

For protesters, trauma lingers long after the marching ends

Features

The sad, predictable limits of America’s “economic recovery”

The Highlight

Welcome to the Recovery Issue of the Highlight

View all stories in The Highlight