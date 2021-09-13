If you buy something from a Vox link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Part of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world.

Aude White is a graphic artist based in Brooklyn whose work has appeared in the New York Times, New York magazine, Outside, NewYorker.com, and more. When she’s not drawing, she’s director of communications at Vox Media.

Alanna Okun is deputy editor at The Goods as well as the author of The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater: Essays on Crafting and Knit a Hat: A Beginner’s Guide to Knitting. She lives in Brooklyn and frequently collaborates with Aude.