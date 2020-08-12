The unexpected joy of the worst summer of our lives

Part of the Escape Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world.

Christine Mi is a cartoonist and writer living in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her work has appeared in the New Yorker, the Nib, and more. She draws a webcomic called Sad Girl POP.

