The haunting of Girlstown

It was March 2007 and nearly everyone at Girlstown, a Catholic boarding school in Chalco, Mexico, was panicked. Months earlier, some students had begun complaining of a piercing sensation in their legs. Some were overcome with nausea and fevers. Some talked of suicide. State and federal inspectors and epidemiologists were sent to test the environment: the food, the water, the soil. But the results showed nothing unusual. Then they tested the girls themselves — for brucellosis, leptospirosis, and rickettsiosis. Still, they found nothing. It was as though the school had fallen under a spell.

The pain intensified. The outbreak spread to hundreds. That’s when the federal government sent a psychiatrist, Dr. Nashyiela Loa Zavala, to investigate.

In a report about the outbreak, Loa Zavala, 32, identified the 12-year-old girl under a pseudonym, Zitlali, to protect her identity. The psychiatrist began by asking the girl to describe her condition.

“I don’t have any strength in my knees and my back hurts,” Zitlali told Loa Zavala in a weak voice. “I’ve had falls because my schoolmates couldn’t carry me.”

Then her story turned darker. Zitlali said she saw black shadows and heard upsetting noises. She prayed hard to calm down, but even the praying didn’t help. She told Loa Zavala she’d been feeling sad and hadn’t been sleeping well. She worried she was becoming a burden on the other girls. She feared she was becoming paralytic.