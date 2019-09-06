Welcome to Laboratories of Democracy, a series for Vox’s The Highlight, where we examine local policies and their impacts.
Jul 22, 2019, 9:07am EDT
August 27
Do plastic bag taxes or bans curb waste? 400 cities and states tried it out.
And will it work for plastic straws?
July 31
San Francisco voters rank their candidates. It’s made politics a little less nasty.
Ranked choice voting could be the future of elections in America.
July 25
How a Bay Area ban on feeding squirrels and birds ended up saving their lives
Feeding animals can seem helpful. But it does more harm than good.
July 22
Laboratories of Democracy: what Seattle learned from having the highest minimum wage in the nation
The city adopted a $15 minimum wage four years ago. Here’s what happened.