Welcome to the June issue of Vox’s The Highlight

Facebook, and by extension, Instagram, doesn’t let weapons companies or retailers advertise the use or sale of firearms. But the rule doesn’t apply to gun influencers. In this month’s cover story, we go inside the world of the hired guns who have emerged to fill the gap: a sea of women whose cheery posts posing in athletic wear with gun pockets can skirt the rules.

Also in this issue, we explore the distinctly human need for speed; talk with journalist Anna Fifield’s on her jaw-dropping revelations about the misunderstood life of Kim Jong Un; look at a social club for autistic women; and more.

Read on:

Companies can’t advertise on social media — so they have female influencers do it for them.

by Kaitlyn Tiffany

Flirting with danger on the open road is as old as, well, motoring itself.

by Dan Albert

Anna Fifield’s new book on the North Korean dictator reveals the man behind the missiles.

by Alex Ward

Inside Felicity House, a New York social club for women with autism.

by Anna North

Taming our impulse to experience everything could make us happier, says the author of The Joy of Missing Out.

by Sean Illing

How Sarah Bernhardt mastered her craft, dominated the media, and wrote the playbook for the famous people who came after her.

by Sharon Marcus