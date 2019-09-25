Welcome to the June issue of Vox’s The Highlight

Facebook, and by extension, Instagram, doesn’t let weapons companies or retailers advertise the use or sale of firearms. But the rule doesn’t apply to gun influencers. In this month’s cover story, we go inside the world of the hired guns who have emerged to fill the gap: a sea of women whose cheery posts posing in athletic wear with gun pockets can skirt the rules.
Also in this issue, we explore the distinctly human need for speed; talk with journalist Anna Fifield’s on her jaw-dropping revelations about the misunderstood life of Kim Jong Un; look at a social club for autistic women; and more.
Read on:
The hired guns of Instagram
Companies can’t advertise on social media — so they have female influencers do it for them.
by Kaitlyn Tiffany
Driverless cars are coming. We’ll miss the thrill of the ride.
Flirting with danger on the open road is as old as, well, motoring itself.
by Dan Albert
The secret life of Kim Jong Un
Anna Fifield’s new book on the North Korean dictator reveals the man behind the missiles.
by Alex Ward
“A place where you don’t need to translate yourself”
Inside Felicity House, a New York social club for women with autism.
by Anna North
The surprisingly difficult art of doing less
Taming our impulse to experience everything could make us happier, says the author of The Joy of Missing Out.
by Sean Illing
The first modern celebrity was born 175 years ago
How Sarah Bernhardt mastered her craft, dominated the media, and wrote the playbook for the famous people who came after her.
by Sharon Marcus