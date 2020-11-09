 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

The songs that made America dance in the streets this weekend

After Trump’s loss, “FDT” and “Party in the USA” became unofficial anthems of the election.

By Melinda Fakuade
Women hold Biden-Harris signs on a street corner.
Songs like YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” charted after the election results.
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Every party needs music. When Joe Biden was declared president-elect, people in major cities across the country flooded the streets in celebration. Left-leaning Americans turned to tracks that acted as a joyous, uniting sound: both a sigh of relief and a victory cry. NSYNC’s 20-year-old hit “Bye, Bye, Bye” reentered the top 200 songs on the US iTunes chart. According to Billboard, Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” and Tina Turner’s “The Best” also saw a spike in streams. Miley Cyrus’s 2009 banger “Party in the USA” reentered the iTunes top 200 and charted on Spotify at No. 93 — 11 years to the day after it first hit No. 1. (It is also worth noting that “Party in the USA” was heralded as “the official funeral song of Osama bin Laden” in 2011.)

None of these celebratory tracks are as notorious as YG and the late Nipsey Hussle’s 2016 single “FDT” (suffice it to say, the DT stands for Donald Trump). According to Billboard, Election Day streams of the song tripled, then quadrupled, launching it into the iTunes top 10 by the time the race was called four days later.

“FDT” was a fan favorite before, during, and after the 2016 election. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, YG said that he felt good about speaking up on the track. “We spoke up because no one else was speaking up. That’s what rap is made for. Too many rappers keep saying [stuff] with no substance. I told Nip that if we do this together, we gotta speak on Trump and go right to the streets,” he said.

The songs that anti-Trump Americans chose to celebrate are on-the-nose classics — easy, to-the-point titles that describe the sentiment of sudden joy and togetherness in the wake of Biden’s win. The lyrics of “Party in the USA” beg for audience participation, an excited head nod that says yes, this is a celebration. “FDT” demands that listeners chant in unison and curse the name of the (now-outgoing) president of the United States.

In Pennsylvania, the state that put Biden over the 270 electoral votes he needed to win, Philadelphia residents partied long into the night. Songs like 2012’s “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill, a track that served the city well during its 2018 Super Bowl win, resurged. Many, including John Legend, turned in tribute to “Georgia on My Mind,” for the state that seems to be flipping blue and helped Biden in his path to victory.

Other classics like “Here Comes the Sun,” “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” and “Hit the Road, Jack” were also popular choices. Although President Trump seems to be uninterested in exiting without a fight, any song with lyrics that could apply to Trump’s departure was fair game, and those who are happy to see him go danced and sang along in the streets.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

Millions of people rely on Vox to understand how the policy decisions made in Washington, from health care to unemployment to housing, could impact their lives. Our work is well-sourced, research-driven, and in-depth. And that kind of work takes resources. Even after the economy recovers, advertising alone will never be enough to support it. If you have already made a contribution to Vox, thank you. If you haven’t, help us keep our journalism free for everyone by making a financial contribution today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The 2020 presidential election

View all 107 stories

Next Up In The Goods

The Latest

Is social media ready for a Covid-19 vaccine?

By Rebecca Heilweil

Election week memes turned the 2020 presidential race into K-pop-style fandom

By Aja Romano

Why Biden’s national mask mandate will be a national mask suggestion

By Sara Morrison

Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war is entering a “more dangerous and potentially tragic” stage

By Alex Ward

The world’s strongmen are silent so far on Joe Biden’s election win

By Jariel Arvin

Mark Esper is out as defense secretary, months after defying Trump

By Alex Ward