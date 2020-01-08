Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they will “step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote in their official announcement, posted on their joint Instagram and as a press release.

The couple’s decision comes after their six-week break of “family time” in November, when they took time off from royal duties. A royal source told CNN in October that they were considering splitting time between the UK and the US. According to BBC’s royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, no member of the Royal Family was consulted before the couple issued their personal statement.

BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’. — Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020

Harry and Meghan confirmed they will be spending time in both countries, adding that the geographic balance will help them raise their son Archie “with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing [their] family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The announcement shouldn’t be surprising, given the intense scrutiny Meghan’s personal and public life has faced since she started dating Harry in 2016. Meghan has constantly been a subject of the British tabloids, and in October, the couple sued the owners of the Sun and Daily Mirror — two of the biggest UK publishers — over alleged phone hacking.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t the first high-profile royals to retreat from their roles. In November, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, announced he would “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future,” after a disastrous BBC interview that addressed his friendship with the Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls before his death in August. Andrew’s leave, however, seemed to be an attempt at mitigating the backlash he received.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to take a smaller royal role appears to be an independent choice. Buckingham Palace released a statement, writing that discussions with the couple were at an early stage: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Buckingham Palace have sent their own statement out, adding that discussions with the couple are at “an early stage.” pic.twitter.com/aCXyEMQuW8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 8, 2020

