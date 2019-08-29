Forever 21 is preparing to potentially file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the plans. The fast fashion retailer — which operates around 800 stores worldwide with more than $3 billion in estimated annual sales — was reportedly in talks with advisers and lenders to restructure its debt in June. Forever 21 did not respond to a request for comment from Vox.

The days of Forever 21, with its strong brick-and-mortar presence, have been numbered thanks to the “retail apocalypse,” a threatening term used to describe how the internet changed consumers’ shopping habits, particularly affecting chain stores.

Since 2017, decades-old American businesses like Sears, Toys R Us, Mattress Firm, and Payless have filed for bankruptcy, a signal of how much these once-prosperous brands are struggling to keep up with shoppers. Most of these retailers are also owned by private equity firms which, as Forbes reports, use leveraged buyouts to purchase companies. These buyouts burden retailers with high debt and interest that they later have to pay, making them less profitable.

It doesn’t stop there: Inexpensive fashion-forward stores that teens once gravitated to — like Claire’s, Charlotte Russe, and PacSun — have found themselves in bankruptcy court. Forever 21, once a go-to shopping destination for cheap cool-girl looks, might now be on that growing list.

Still, a Chapter 11 filing wouldn’t necessarily lead to the death of Forever 21, at least not yet. As Eliza Brooke has written for Vox, bankruptcy offers an opportunity for a company to restructure while continuing to operate, suspend, or reconfigure debt payment. Think of it as a corporate reset button, dating to the 19th century. Companies realized that it made sense to keep dying businesses running to still make money, rather than completely shutting them down and destroying their economic value, Fordham law professor Richard Squire previously told Vox.

For all we know, Forever 21 could follow Toys R Us’s footsteps after its 2017 bankruptcy. The toy retailer, once known for its plentiful racks of games and gadgets, has emerged from the ashes: It’s rebranding new stores as a “highly interactive” play environment and preparing to open in Texas and New Jersey in November.

Forever 21’s bright multi-story storefronts — a way to appeal to shoppers in packed malls — could have exacerbated its problems with declining foot traffic, a retail expert told the Los Angeles Times. The retailer is known for its excess in both clothes and space, operating massive thousand-square-foot stores in hubs like Times Square and Las Vegas. If Forever 21 were to close smaller, less successful stores during the restructuring, landlords will have another problem: find a way to fill those spots as mall vacancy rates are on the rise.

But there’s still a glimmer of hope for mall brands, according to a study by the International Council of Shopping Centers: Around 75 percent of Generation Z consumers think shopping in physical stores offers a better experience than online, and more than half think it’s important that a retailer has a physical store nearby.

In a surprising twist, Gen Z might be malls’ saving grace, but “more traditional retailers haven’t really thought about [them] as an attractive target,” a retail analyst told Bloomberg. Forever 21 was once praised for winning over the young millennial crowd with its social media strategy; however, Gen Z shoppers may be more swayed by products they see on YouTube and Instagram via influencer content.

Forever 21 has more than 16 million Instagram followers, but doesn’t heavily rely on influencer marketing to target audiences. And in recent years, a crop of fast fashion e-commerce hubs, like Fashion Nova, ASOS, and Missguided, are competing to be the “new Forever 21,” boasting cheap prices, trendy styles, and aggressive social media campaigns.

The chain’s lack of an obvious fashion identity previously helped it stay ahead of shuttering competitors in 2015, Racked reported. Its bountiful selection helped it appeal to a range of customers: “They don’t brand themselves with any specific type of style, saying it’s edgy or preppy,” new media consultant Rachel Kane told Racked. That’s the retailer’s goal and ultimately its brand — staying forever relevant in the world of fashionable 20-year-olds. A potential bankruptcy filing could be its end, but it could also mean more time for a second chance at forever.

