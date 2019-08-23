Tomi Lahren now has an athleisure line

This story is part of a group of stories called

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren has released an athleisure line in partnership with Alexo Athletica, an activewear brand that specializes in pants with reinforced pockets for carrying firearms.

Lahren announced her brand collaboration on Instagram Friday morning, adding that she has been told she is “too controversial” for athleisure-wear and should stick to “politics and Trump cheerleading.”

The line, called Freedom, consists of nine products in varying shades of white, burgundy, and navy — consistent with Lahren’s zealously patriotic, “America First” television personality and complete with star-spangled sports bras and camo-print leggings.

“I think there are a lot of young girls out there who don’t feel like they have a brand that represents their freedom,” Lahren said in her clothing line’s promotional video.

Alexo Athletica is most famous for its signature “carrywear” leggings and pants, which can hold multiple small “protection tools” (like Tasers or pepper spray) and a loaded firearm that is smaller than 23 ounces, but Lahren’s line of leggings doesn’t have a built-in holster for guns.

Alexo founder Amy Robbins, who is best known as a former host of NRATV’s Noir, previously told Vox’s Kaitlyn Tiffany that Lahren’s Instagram post in March 2018, which promoted concealed carry pants, convinced her that influencers were vital to a growing business.

“That was one of the first a-ha moments when we knew how important brand ambassadors were,” Robbins said. She has also made the case that Alexo is not just restricted to selling firearms-related apparel; the company promotes women’s self-defense holistically and has featured models with pepper blasters, Tasers, and stun guns.

According to Lahren, the line is “more than a pair of leggings or a sports bra.” That’s a sentiment also echoed by other activewear brands, like Outdoor Voices (#DoingThings) and Nike (#JustDoIt). Whether her particular brand is “too controversial” for athleisure, however, remains to be seen.

