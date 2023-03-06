A new era of technology coverage on Vox

For something that’s defined by change, the world of technology feels extra disruptive lately. Artificial intelligence is making headlines on a regular basis. Electric vehicles are taking over the roads. Microchips are made in America again. For the techno-optimists out there, we’re finally living in a version of the science fiction-inspired future we were promised.

But our present is more complicated than that. The tech industry is facing a series of crossroads. The businesses that once seemed like unstoppable profit machines are starting to sputter, slowing the meteoric growth of tech giants as leaders in Washington target them for being too big. A changing global economy is bringing high-tech manufacturing jobs back to the United States, as office workers find themselves torn between returning to the office and striking out on their own. Our roads aren’t actually ready for all those electric vehicles, and the AI technology that’s taking Silicon Valley by storm comes with unexpected consequences we’re discovering in real time as it rolls out to the public. Some sci-fi future we’ve built for ourselves, the skeptics may say.

It’s long been Recode’s mission to help you, our readers, understand technological change so that you can understand how it’s affecting your life. When Recode joined forces with Vox in 2019, we set out to join our expertise in technology and media with Vox’s command of explanatory journalism. And we’re immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished. Looking ahead, however, we think we can serve you even better behind a more united front.

That’s why, starting today, we’re retiring the Recode branding and continuing our mission under the Vox banner. Over time, we’ve heard some feedback from readers who found Vox’s sub-brands confusing — the exact opposite of what Vox strives for — so this change will help us more clearly communicate to our audience what Vox covers. We’re also excited for our reporters to collaborate more with other teams at Vox — everyone from the politics wonks to the science nerds — as technology’s role in our lives continues to expand.

Vox will continue to explain how technology is changing the world and how it’s changing us. We’ll have the same reporters and continue to cover many of the same topics you’re used to seeing on Recode: the vibe shift in Silicon Valley, the power struggle between Big Tech and Washington, the future of work, all things media. You’ll also notice a new focus on covering innovation and transformation: technology’s role in fighting climate change, the reinvention of American cities, artificial intelligence’s creep into the mainstream.

Of course, our distinctive approach wouldn’t exist without the influence of the indomitable innovators Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg, who launched Recode nearly a decade ago. Walt has since retired, and after stepping down as Recode’s editor-at-large in 2019, Kara has been focused on building out her podcasts with Vox Media: On with Kara Swisher and Pivot. We’re immensely grateful to Walt and Kara for their pioneering work in tech journalism, and their vision will continue to guide the work we do in this new era.

Expect some exciting things in the months to come. We’ll soon relaunch Peter Kafka’s popular podcast under a new name and with a new look. Vox Media will also continue to host the Code Conference, where you will find Vox writers on stage alongside some of the most important leaders in the industry.

We have a tremendous future to look forward to, one filled with paradigm shifts, progress, and probably a good dose of uncertainty about what it all means. At Vox, we’re excited to keep explaining the news and helping you understand how it’s relevant to you.