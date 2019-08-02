Switched on Pop
Switched on Pop reveals the secret formulas that make pop songs so infectious. Every Tuesday, musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding pull back the curtain on how pop hits work their magic. You’ll fall in love with songs you didn’t even know you liked. You can listen to it, and more Vox podcasts, here
Featured stories
The mythology behind the Tiger King’s country music
How Joe Exotic’s songs helped make him an antihero — even if he didn’t sing them.
Billie Eilish, the neo-goth, chart-topping teenage pop star, explained
From SoundCloud to Coachella, Eilish has paved her own path to become a generational icon.