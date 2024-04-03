 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The sun, a black circle obscured by the moon and surrounded by a glowing white corona, hangs in a black sky.

Everything you need to know about the 2024 solar eclipse

From why this year is so special to tips for watching, we’ve got you covered.

Contributors: Brian Resnick and Joss Fong

Millions of Americans in the United States will be able to see a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. It will be the last chance for those in the lower 48 states to see one for 21 years. Even if you can’t get to the path of totality, which is where the moon’s shadow covers the sun, you’ll at least see a partial solar eclipse over the course of the day.

So — if you’re wondering how you can witness what some folks call a life-changing event to why they happen in the first place, follow along here for answers to all of your questions and more.

4 Total Updates Since
Jul 17, 2017, 8:40am EDT
  • April 3

    Why you absolutely cannot stare at the sun without eclipse glasses

    By Brian Resnick

    Yes, solar eclipses can blind you. Here’s how to protect your eyes.

  • April 2

    The total solar eclipse is returning to the United States — better than before

    By Brian Resnick

    This will be the last total solar eclipse over the contiguous United States for 21 years. Don’t miss it!

  • April 2

    Why a total solar eclipse is a life-changing event, according to 8 eclipse chasers

    By Brian Resnick and Joss Fong

    "You never forget your first kiss … you always remember your first time in the shadow," says one eclipse chaser.

  • July 17, 2017

    What’s so awe-inspiring about solar eclipses, in one paragraph

    By Brian Resnick

    "You suddenly feel as though you can see the clockwork of the solar system."

