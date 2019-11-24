Reset
Every story is a tech story. We live in a world where algorithms drive our interests, scientists are re-engineering our food supply, and a robot may be your next boss. Tune in every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday mornings as Vox’s Arielle Duhaime-Ross explores why — and how — tech is changing everything.
Featured stories
The faulty technology behind ankle monitors
Some consider electronic monitoring an alternative to mass incarceration. But ankle monitors have a long way to go.
What to know before posting a photo of your kids on social media
Explore the hidden risks of “sharenting” on this episode of the Reset podcast.