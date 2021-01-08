 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.

Twitter has permanently suspended Trump’s account

The company cited a pattern of behavior violating its policies against violent speech.

By Shirin Ghaffary
On Wednesday, Trump posted a video in which he encouraged calm, but also spread election misinformation. The video was eventually taken down, and on Friday, Twitter removed Trump’s account.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s social media account on Friday afternoon, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.

The historic decision comes in the wake of Trump’s encouragement of a protest in Washington, DC, that resulted in a mob storming the capitol building and at least five deaths. For years, the president has used his Twitter account to reach his nearly 90 million now-former followers on the platform as a means to bypass traditional media. Twitter’s decision comes after years of pressure to restrict what many of Trump’s critics view as his dangerous use of the platform to spread lies and violent rhetoric.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” read a tweet Twitter posted on a company account explaining the decision. Twitter had previously temporarily suspended Trump’s tweets on Wednesday for violating its policies on civic integrity and violence, and warned that it may permanently suspend him if he continued to violate its policies.

The move also comes as hundreds of Twitter’s own employees urged CEO Jack Dorsey to suspend Trump permanently, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Facebook, where Trump also has tens of millions of followers, has suspended Trump’s account for at least two weeks until until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

This is a developing story.

Support Vox's explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that empowers you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts to all who need them. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today, from as little as $3.

In This Stream

Trump supporters storm the US Capitol: News and updates

View all 44 stories

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

“I want him out”: Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump’s resignation 

By Li Zhou

Here are the few Republicans who have called for Trump’s removal

By Jen Kirby

Trump has the authority to launch nuclear weapons — whether Pelosi likes it or not

By Jennifer Williams and Alex Ward

Why brands are weighing in on the Capitol insurrection

By Meredith Haggerty

The Reason I Jump expands a bestselling book about autism into a sensitive, immersive film

By Alissa Wilkinson

How Trump’s internet built and broadcast the Capitol insurrection

By Rebecca Heilweil and Shirin Ghaffary