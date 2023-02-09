 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Silicon Valley’s vibe shift

Contributors: Vox Staff

A vibe shift is underway in Silicon Valley amid growing fears of a recession, slowing growth after record profits during the pandemic, and antitrust scrutiny. Tech firms big and small, including Google, Amazon, and Meta, are responding by laying off tens of thousands of employees. Some of these companies are preaching austerity and even asking their giant workforces to act like startups again.

The survival of Big Tech isn’t in question. What’s unclear is how Silicon Valley will try to adapt. Many Big Tech companies are shrinking for the first time in their histories, and it has been years since any of them have debuted a truly world-changing product or service. Inevitably, the moves these companies make as they try to shift their businesses and internal cultures will have ramifications that extend far beyond the technology industry, as tech companies tend to influence corporate America in general.

Follow here for all of Recode’s coverage on the vibe shift happening in Silicon Valley right now.

13 Total Updates Since
Sep 22, 2022, 11:01am EDT
  • February 8

    Google is scrambling to catch up to Bing, of all things

    By Sara Morrison

    Google bookended Microsoft’s big AI search announcement with underwhelming AI news of its own.

  • January 31

    Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

    By Rani Molla

    The bright side to all these terrible tech layoffs.

  • January 30

    Your favorite tech giant wants you to know it’s a startup again

    By Rani Molla and Shirin Ghaffary

    Facebook, Google, and Amazon are trying to get their groove back.

  • January 26

    Microsoft is beating Google at its own game

    By Sara Morrison

    The software stalwart’s big investment in AI could make it cutting-edge again.

  • January 24

    Google’s bad year is getting worse

    By Sara Morrison

    Layoffs, an AI threat, and now a massive antitrust lawsuit.

  • January 23

    What Microsoft gets from betting billions on the maker of ChatGPT

    By Sara Morrison

    The reported $10 billion investment in OpenAI will keep the hottest AI company on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

  • January 19

    Inside the battle for the future of Amazon

    By Jason Del Rey

    After the largest corporate layoffs in its history, the tech giant is at a crossroads.

  • January 18

    It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)

    By Rani Molla

    There’s a big sign that San Francisco may be making a comeback.

  • January 11

    What Meta employees really think about their company’s brutal year

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    Recode obtained a recording of a Mark Zuckerberg Q&A and internal survey results that show how Meta’s struggles are impacting staff.

  • December 19, 2022

    Meta is facing the test of its lifetime

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    In an internal memo, a top exec says a "perfect storm of skepticism" won’t deter Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse plans.

  • November 10, 2022

    Silicon Valley layoffs are a reminder that your job won’t love you back

    By Rani Molla

    After more than a decade of living their work, tech workers are being let go.

  • November 8, 2022

    Twitter’s case study of how not to lay people off

    By Rani Molla

    Elon Musk’s layoffs at Twitter were a disaster. Silicon Valley, take note.

  • September 22, 2022

    “The party is over”: How Meta and Google are using recession fears to clean house

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    It looks like the boom days are fading in Big Tech, even if the cash is still flowing.