How to turn off political ads in your Facebook News Feed

Facebook recently announced that it is now letting users turn off political ads on both their Facebook and Instagram feeds.

Starting Wednesday, people will be able to turn off all social issue, electoral, or political ads from candidates, super PACs, or other organizations that have the “Paid for by” political disclaimer on them. The new move seems to be a compromise to critics who think Facebook shouldn’t let politicians lie in ads (Facebook largely allows this, arguing that moderating politicians’ speech would amount to censorship). Now, politicians can still spread half-truths and blatant lies in political ads — but you don’t have to see these ads on your feed if you don’t want to.

Facebook has faced sustained criticism since the 2016 US presidential election that the company isn’t doing enough to limit political misinformation on its platform and, as a result, is hurting democracy. Most recently, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has come under fire from civil rights advocates and his own employees for not moderating a series of posts by President Trump that made false claims about voting by mail in California. Facebook said it will be giving users more control over seeing political ads as part of a larger announcement defending how it handles politicians’ controversial posts and its initiative to launch a Voting Information Center that aims to register 4 million users to vote ahead of the 2020 US presidential election.

Facebook’s new policy to let you ignore political ads is opt-in. That means if you don’t want to see ads, you’ll have to follow a series of steps.

Here’s how you can do that. Note that this feature isn’t yet available for many users — it’s only starting to roll out today to some US users. Facebook says all US users should have this option in the next few weeks.

If you prefer to watch a video that explains how to do this, you can see one here for Facebook and here for Instagram.

Facebook

Through your Facebook app settings

In the Facebook app, tap the menu button (three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner of your News Feed). Tap the Settings button. Tap Ad Preferences > Ad Topics. In the pop-up menu, tap See fewer ads about this topic.

Or through a political ad in your Facebook feed

Pick any political ad you come across in your Facebook feed (marked as “Paid by” a political campaign, candidate, or group). Tap the Confirmed Organization button. In the pop-up menu, tap See fewer ads about this topic.

Instagram

Through your Instagram app settings

In the Instagram app, go to your profile. Press the menu button (the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner). Tap the Settings button > Ads > Topics Preferences. Tap Social Issues, Elections or Politics. Tap Save.

Or through a political ad in your Instagram feed

Pick any political ad you come across in your Instagram feed (marked as “Paid by” a political campaign, candidate, or group). Tap the Paid for by button. In the pop-up menu, tap See fewer ads like this.

