Google is building a site to help people find coronavirus tests

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is working with the White House and private companies to create a website that will help Americans find screening tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Plans for the site are being overseen by Verily, an Alphabet subsidiary that focuses on health care and life science.

Debbie Brix, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, said the site should be up and running Sunday. It is meant to steer Americans who need testing to drive-through clinics that are supposed to start popping up around the US in the parking lots of retailers like Target and Walmart, which are also working on the effort.

President Donald Trump, who first announced Alphabet’s participation in the effort, described it as a Google project, and said Google had “1,700 engineers working on this right now.”

Recode hasn’t yet been able to verify that number with Alphabet or Verily reps, or anything else about how the site is supposed to work — including any efforts Verily and the associated companies will use to protect the privacy of the site’s users.

Birx held up a flowchart at the press conference that was meant to illustrate the steps users will take to get tested, but didn’t go into any detail. The chart appears to indicate that users will find their test results on the same site they used to try to see if they needed a test.

“I want to thank Google. Google is going to develop a website — it’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past — to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location,” Trump said at a White House conference Friday. “Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now. They’ve made tremendous progress. Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this.”

On Thursday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sent out a company-wide email calling for volunteers to “assist in the effort to test people for Covid-19;” he said the idea was to “develop a pathway for public health and healthcare agencies to direct people to our Baseline website, where individuals who are at higher risk can be directed to testing sites based on the latest guidance from public health authorities. ... Verily is part of the Alphabet family and could use our help in the coming days and weeks.”

That effort seems separate from a Verily project to build a physical patch that could detect signs of a fever and transmit that health data to a person’s phone. Pichai mentioned that effort last week in a blog post about various efforts his company had taken to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s Pichai’s memo asking his employees to help with the Verily website.