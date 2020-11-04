 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support free journalism An informed public is critical right now. You can help by supporting Vox's explanatory journalism with a financial contribution today.

No, Joe Biden did not mysteriously gain 130,000 Michigan votes all at once

False claims, retweeted by the president, about the Michigan vote tabulation exploited a counting error that’s been resolved.

By Rebecca Heilweil
Joe Biden speaking from a podium.
A typo in the data collected by Decision Desk has been resolved and votes in Michigan are still being counted.
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Open Sourced logo

While votes are still being counted in Michigan, President Trump retweeted a claim that an update in Michigan’s vote count yielded 138,339 votes for Joe Biden and 0 for Trump. The tweet that the president amplified — which was later deleted — included side-by-side screenshots from the Decision Desk election map that appeared to show an unusual jump. In reality, though, there was no conspiracy: A data glitch had momentarily caused the count to change.

Decision Desk HQ, a firm that collects and quickly reports election results, explained the brief confusion related to the viral maps. Nevertheless, the incident is a reminder that small technical hiccups in the electoral process have the capacity to devolve quickly into misinformation.

Here’s the backstory: The screenshots came from Decision Desk HQ. They appeared to represent a before-and-after glimpse at the results in Michigan, one that showed Biden receiving all of the votes in one update while Trump’s votes remained the same. The misleading post implies that Biden’s votes had grown from 1,992,356 votes in Michigan to 2,130,695 votes while Trump’s remained constant at 2,200,902 votes.

Decision Desk headquarters, which has partnered with Vox for election results, told Recode that the apparent result was a “simple error from a file created by the state that we ingested” — in other words, a numerical typo.

“DDHQ does not correct/amend/adjust any state provided file. The state noticed the error and produced an updated count,” Decision Desk said in a statement. “This happens quite a bit on election night, and we expect other vote tabulators in MI experienced this error and corrected in real-time like we did.”

In fact, data shows that the uneven jump in favor of Biden did not actually happen:

Still, images of the glitch have already gone viral among influential, pro-Trump accounts, which attempted to frame them as evidence that there’s something fishy happening with Michigan’s vote counts and that the screenshots could potentially be proof of voter fraud.

An image of a tweet from the Geller Report account that says, “Suddenly 138,000 Michigan ballots appear this morning all for Biden, zero for Trump. Smelly A. F. C’mon, man!”
Despite Twitter putting a label on some of these posts directing readers to “Learn about US 2020 election security efforts,” plenty have no annotation from the platform and are racking up thousands of “Likes.”
Twitter

Some of the tweets sharing the same images do not have warning labels or any other notices from Twitter. And despite being labeled and hidden, Trump’s post had been “Liked” more than 129,000 times and shared more than 59,000 times by Wednesday afternoon. The same misleading narrative is also showing up on Facebook, and only some of the posts carry a label directing people to election information.

Twitter took action against Trump’s retweet, adding a label that hides the content, and the person who posted the original tweet has since deleted it. Notably, the tweet about Michigan vote counts was just one of several Trump posts that aimed to question the integrity of the vote-counting process following Election Day.

This incident and others like it serve as a reminder that small snags in the electoral process can be quickly twisted into misinformation that can proliferate at a startling rate. In any case, the president’s tacit endorsement of such misinformation stands to cast doubt on the results of the election. And once they’ve been exploited by those hoping to shift a particular narrative, these false claims can be difficult for the social media platform to contain.

Open Sourced is made possible by Omidyar Network. All Open Sourced content is editorially independent and produced by our journalists.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

The United States is in the middle of one of the most consequential presidential elections of our lifetimes. It’s essential that all Americans are able to access clear, concise information on what the outcome of the election could mean for their lives, and the lives of their families and communities. That is our mission at Vox. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone understand this presidential election: Contribute today from as little as $3.

In This Stream

The 2020 general election has arrived

View all 74 stories

Next Up on Open Sourced

The Latest on Vox

Los Angeles voters just delivered a huge win for the defund the police movement 

By Roge Karma

Why election uncertainty is so hard to process, according to a psychologist

By Rebecca Jennings

Democrats’ increasingly narrow path for winning back the Senate, explained

By Dylan Scott

The election is close, but Biden’s prospects look better than Trump’s

By Andrew Prokop

Massachusetts voters reject ranked-choice voting in ballot initiative

By Kelsey Piper

Trump already wants a recount in Wisconsin, but his odds of winning it are very small

By Sara Morrison

There’s power in understanding

Support free explanatory journalism. Make a contribution to Vox today.