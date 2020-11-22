 clock menu more-arrow no yes
  We’re aiming to add 2,500 contributions in the next 30 days, to help keep Vox free. Will you help us hit our goal?

Big California donors want to fill Kamala Harris’s Senate seat with a woman of color

Will Gov. Gavin Newsom listen?

By Theodore Schleifer
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with Gov. Gavin Newsom over the Creek fire in California on September 15.
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images

Some of California’s biggest political donors are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose a woman of color to fill the seat of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Given how rare it has been for a Senate seat in the country’s largest state to become vacant, California leaders have been hard at work trying to lobby Newsom ever since Harris was chosen for the Democratic ticket this summer. And now the lobbying is becoming more public.

On Monday, about 150 of the state’s biggest women donors will ratchet up the pressure with a public letter to Newsom saying that he should not replace Harris with a white woman, never mind a man.

“We urge you to continue this Californian tradition by appointing a woman of color to Vice President-elect Harris’s US Senate seat,” the donors write in the letter, which will appear as a full-page ad in the state’s two largest newspapers, the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle, and was shared early with Recode. “Women of color are the core drivers of electoral progress in our country, and their voices should be heard in the nation’s highest governing body. California is fortunate to have a strong pipeline of women of color in elected office who are prepared to serve; as Californians and political supporters, we look forward to you selecting one of them.”

Signatories of the letter — which is officially authored by two donor groups, Electing Women Bay Area and the Los Angeles Women’s Collective — include Silicon Valley psychiatrist Karla Jurvetson, one of the country’s biggest Democratic donors; Gretchen Sisson, a sociologist and on-the-rise Democratic fundraiser; Susan Pritzker, a scion of the famous hotel family that has bankrolled Newsom’s ambitions for years; and Dagmar Dolby, the billionaire philanthropist.

The decision before Newsom could be one of the politically diciest of his governorship. Newsom is also under pressure from Latino groups to name California’s first Hispanic senator, and Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state, who is Hispanic, is considered a top contender, in part because he is personally close with Newsom. Another possible Latino choice is California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

There are several women of color who are believed to be competitors with Padilla, including Karen Bass, a Los Angeles Congress member who is Black and was a finalist to be Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection; and Barbara Lee, a Black Congress member from Oakland known for her anti-war stance.

Senate seats in California don’t come up that often. Harris’s counterpart in the Senate, Dianne Feinstein, has held her seat for almost 30 years. Harris’s predecessor, Barbara Boxer, sat in hers for 25. So Newsom is likely staring down a decision that will well outlast him.

Last month, Newsom lamented about “the stress of having to choose between a lot of friends, to choose between quality candidates — and the fact that whoever you pick, there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be upset.”

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

In the next 30 days, we’re aiming to add 2,500 individual contributions to help keep our coverage of the Covid-19 crisis free for everyone who needs it. As each of us is only as healthy as our sickest neighbor, it’s essential that people can access clear information on the pandemic for free. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?.

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

John Mulaney was performing a role all along

By Aja Romano

The one where Ted Lasso goes to therapy

By Emily VanDerWerff

In defense of the “gentrification building”

By Jerusalem Demsas

Biden’s SEC is ready to regulate cryptocurrency

By Sara Morrison

The US was a world leader in vaccination. What went wrong?

By Dylan Scott

The empty dream that LuLaRoe sold

By Alissa Wilkinson