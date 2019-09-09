How to follow (and listen to) Recode’s Code Commerce conference in New York City

Uncovering and explaining how our digital world is changing — and changing us.

Recode’s annual Code Commerce conference kicks off on Monday, September 9, in New York City. Senior correspondents Jason Del Rey and Peter Kafka and editor-at-large Kara Swisher will be hosting two days of hard-hitting, unscripted interviews with:

Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart e-commerce

Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal

Jen Rubio, Away co-founder and president; and Steph Korey, Away co-founder and CEO

Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway

David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas

Jason Droege, vice president of Uber Everything

Marne Levine, vice president of global partnerships and business development at Facebook

That’s just the beginning of our jam-packed schedule. Scott Galloway, who co-hosts the Pivot podcast with Kara Swisher, will be back with his presentation on emerging trends in retail and e-commerce for 2020. (You can watch last year’s on YouTube.)

This year, Code Commerce host Jason Del Rey is taping the final episode of Land of the Giants, the new narrative podcast from Recode, onstage at Code Commerce.