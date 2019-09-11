Introducing Reset, a new podcast about how tech is changing our lives

Uncovering and explaining how our digital world is changing — and changing us.

Every story is a tech story.

That’s why today, we’re launching Reset, Recode by Vox’s newest podcast that explores why — and how — tech is changing everything. For all of us.

From how we elect a president to the ways we raise our children, tech is often the hidden hand guiding our options and, increasingly, our choices. We live in a world where algorithms drive our interests and opportunities, off-the-grid biohackers are reengineering the human body, and a robot could be your next boss.

Reset, hosted by Arielle Duhaime-Ross, tells the tech stories behind the stories. We’ll take you inside Silicon Valley startups and tech’s most influential spaces. We’ll talk to lawmakers working to keep up with tech policy and regulation.

But we’ll also go to unexpected places, like labs where scientists are reinventing our food supply or inside an 8-year-old’s bedroom to hear how kids are quickly becoming some of the most adventurous — and at-risk — adopters of smart devices. And all in service of explaining how technology is evolving what it means to live in this world.

We’ll probe into what this all means for the increasing polarization of our society across a range of demographics, from wealth to race and beyond. We’ll ask hard questions about the received truths of tech and business and the drive to evolve and succeed: How will automation change job prospects for American workers, and how might tech companies be forced to cushion the blow? What does the race to stand up streaming verticals really mean for Friday night binge-watching? And we’ll touch on the sometimes unintended consequences of an industry that is moving at light speed.

As Vox editor-at-large Ezra Klein and Recode editor-at-large Kara Swisher wrote back in May when Recode and Vox joined forces, “If we’re going to understand the changing world around us, the old coverage silos no longer make sense.”

“Mark Zuckerberg is writing op-eds begging for regulation. President Donald Trump is summoning Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Washington to ask why he’s losing followers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched her presidential campaign by calling on antitrust regulators to crack Amazon and Apple apart. The Mueller report detailed how Russia used social media platforms and malware to sow chaos in 2016. Journalism has been transformed by social platforms that are absorbing their advertisers and reshaping their audiences. Vicious attacks against Muslim mosques and Jewish synagogues found their beginnings in the dark alleyways of the internet.”

That thinking will inform every episode of Reset.

Reset will come out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The weekday shows will focus a little more on the news, while the Sunday show will be more of a deep dive into one subject.

Like our daily news show Today, Explained, which recently hit its 400-episode mark, Reset is produced in association with Stitcher.