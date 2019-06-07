Code Conference 2019

The annual Code Conference brings together a global community of the biggest names in the business — executive leaders and startups with bright futures — for networking and in-depth conversations.

This year’s lineup includes talks with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Facebook executives Adam Mosseri and Andrew Bosworth, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy, Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams, Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland, Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, and Medium CEO Ev Williams, to name a few. Plus, Code favorite Mary Meeker will be back to present her popular annual Internet Trends Report for 2019. (You can watch last year’s on YouTube.)

This year, Code will bring the most powerful people in tech and the generation of leaders confronted with technological change to the stage for two days of interviews. Kara Swisher, Peter Kafka, Ezra Klein, and others will dig deeper into challenges and opportunities facing this generation of technology titans who are casting the future.