Uncovering and explaining how our digital world is changing — and changing us.

In 2006, Amazon Web Services was a cute little startup hatched inside of a fast-growing online retailer.

Today, it’s the most powerful cloud computing company in the world: It was a nearly $26 billion business last year, with profits on par with that of Amazon’s retail business, which has nine times as much revenue. Those profits mean Amazon can continue to invest aggressively in its core retail business, through low prices and ever-speedy delivery. And that’s a scary reality for retail competitors.

The executive overseeing all of this is Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS and a 22-year veteran of Amazon. And he’s sitting down with Kara Swisher at Code Conference at 6:10 p.m. PT on Monday. We’ll cover it live here, and we’ll post video and audio of the full interview in the coming days.

There’s a lot to talk about, including AWS’ competition with Google, Microsoft, and legacy enterprise software companies like Oracle — whose CEO Larry Ellison pushes Jassy’s buttons enough that Jassy took a rare step for an Amazon executive and called his competitor out publicly on Twitter last year.

In latest episode of "uh huh, keep talkin' Larry," Amazon’s Consumer business turned off its Oracle data warehouse Nov 1 and moved to Redshift. By end of 2018, they'll have 88% of their Oracle DBs (and 97% of critical system DBs) moved to Aurora and DynamoDB. #DBFreedom — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) November 9, 2018

Then there’s AWS’ broad range of customers: It’s essentially become the default cloud service for internet startups, and at the same time it works with giant competitors like Netflix and Apple.

AWS also has faced its fair share of controversy. Hundreds of Amazon employees have called out AWS for selling its services to Palantir, which does business with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And civil rights groups, politicians and its own employees have criticized the company for marketing its facial recognition software, Rekognition, to police and other law enforcement agencies because they fear the powerful technology could be misused.

We’ll get Jassy to open up about all of this on Monday evening. Tune in.

Recode and Vox have joined forces to uncover and explain how our digital world is changing — and changing us. Subscribe to Recode podcasts to hear Kara Swisher and Peter Kafka lead the tough conversations the technology industry needs today.