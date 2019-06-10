 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What two of Facebook’s top executives have to say about tech’s big antitrust moment

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri and Facebook AR/VR lead Andrew Bosworth will talk about the future of the social network at Code Conference 2019.

By Casey Newton
Facebook exec Adam Mosseri at Code Media 2018.
The growing calls to break up Big Tech have put pressure on companies to demonstrate that enormous size has more benefits than drawbacks. Wouldn’t everything be easier if these companies were smaller — and more manageable?

As The Verge’s Silicon Valley editor, I’ll have a chance to ask that question directly of two longtime Facebook executives, Adam Mosseri and Andrew Bosworth, on Monday at Code Conference 2019.

Mosseri ran the heart of Facebook — the News Feed — until October of last year. That’s when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg handed him one of the company’s most important assignments: ensuring the continued success of Instagram following the departure of its founders.

Bosworth — who met Zuckerberg when they were both at Harvard — has worked at Facebook since 2006 in a variety of roles. He currently serves as the company’s vice president for augmented reality and virtual reality, where he oversees experimental hardware projects such as Portal and Oculus.

In addition to discussing antitrust questions, we’ll be talking about Facebook’s pivot to privacy, its hardware efforts, and Instagram’s recent experiment with making “Likes” private — all onstage at Code on Monday, June 10, at 4:15 pm PT.

