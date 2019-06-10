Uncovering and explaining how our digital world is changing — and changing us.

The growing calls to break up Big Tech have put pressure on companies to demonstrate that enormous size has more benefits than drawbacks. Wouldn’t everything be easier if these companies were smaller — and more manageable?

As The Verge’s Silicon Valley editor, I’ll have a chance to ask that question directly of two longtime Facebook executives, Adam Mosseri and Andrew Bosworth, on Monday at Code Conference 2019.

Mosseri ran the heart of Facebook — the News Feed — until October of last year. That’s when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg handed him one of the company’s most important assignments: ensuring the continued success of Instagram following the departure of its founders.

Bosworth — who met Zuckerberg when they were both at Harvard — has worked at Facebook since 2006 in a variety of roles. He currently serves as the company’s vice president for augmented reality and virtual reality, where he oversees experimental hardware projects such as Portal and Oculus.

Today we ship Oculus Quest and Rift S. Proud of my team but also excited for this moment and what it means for the industry. I believe we’re about to reset how people think about VR and its future. pic.twitter.com/f9Gyp98Mbk — Boz (@boztank) May 21, 2019

In addition to discussing antitrust questions, we’ll be talking about Facebook’s pivot to privacy, its hardware efforts, and Instagram’s recent experiment with making “Likes” private — all onstage at Code on Monday, June 10, at 4:15 pm PT.

Recode and Vox have joined forces to uncover and explain how our digital world is changing — and changing us. Subscribe to Recode podcasts to hear Kara Swisher and Peter Kafka lead the tough conversations the technology industry needs today.