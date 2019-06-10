Uncovering and explaining how our digital world is changing — and changing us.

For almost a decade, Eric Ries has been obsessed with building a Silicon Valley-ified competitor to the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. He envisioned a modern stock exchange that would speak to today’s tech entrepreneur who wants to run a public company but finds the incumbents too unfriendly.

It was pretty wacky. Until last month, when the SEC blessed Ries’ idea, the Long-Term Stock Exchange, as kosher.

Not wacky enough, apparently https://t.co/dm3uzE4cv9 — Eric Ries (@ericries) May 13, 2019

Ries will discuss his new stock exchange at our annual Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, when he sits down with Vox.com editor-at-large Ezra Klein on Monday, June 10, at 2:35 p.m. PT.

Ries might be riding high after finally getting official approval to turn his vision into a reality, but many question marks continue to hover over the LTSE. Will any startups actually sign up for this risk? What exactly is the problem with the status quo? And is a new stock exchange really the right solution to solve the problems with modern markets that Ries is trying to address?

We’ll tackle all of that at Code. At a time when capitalism is being questioned and challenged on the left and the right alike, this is a vital conversation.

In advance, make sure you catch up on the LTSE with my piece on it from last month, when I also talked with Eric. Here’s a look from my colleague Rani Molla at the surge in the number of unprofitable companies now going public. And here’s a story about Uber’s rough first day as a public company, with some thoughts about long-term value as measured by the stock market.

Recode and Vox have joined forces to uncover and explain how our digital world is changing — and changing us. Subscribe to Recode podcasts to hear Kara Swisher and Peter Kafka lead the tough conversations the technology industry needs today.