Jack Dorsey says he wants to make Twitter a better place.

Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour, who are speaking at Code Conference on Monday, are the Twitter executives who are supposed to make that happen.

Gadde is Twitter’s top lawyer, and she also oversees the service’s policy arm, and its health and safety efforts. Beykpour runs Twitter’s product group, a seemingly cursed position — just ask his many predecessors — that he has held for close to a year.

Healthy conversations on Twitter is our most important goal. We've been working to improve Twitter's ability to proactively detect and enforce our rules to help reduce the burden on people using Twitter. Here's an update on our progress and what's in the works: https://t.co/8Y6bisViwV — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) April 16, 2019

So while Dorsey ventures out on a long-running listening and speaking tour to hear what people have to say about the service he co-founded and to explain how he’d like to improve it, Gadde and Beykpour are the ones who have to put those ideas into action.

That doesn’t necessarily happen quickly, as our recent story about Twitter’s stop-and-start efforts to measure and encourage “healthy conversation” underscores. But if you want to hear about how Twitter is really tackling its myriad challenges, these are the two people you want to hear from.

if you're using the twttr prototype app, there's a new update today with some great changes https://t.co/ieY9JDe61x — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) April 11, 2019

And, conveniently, we are going to hear from them on Monday, June 10, at 5:25 pm PT, when they’ll speak with me and Kara Swisher at the Code Conference. You can follow this site for coverage, and you’ll eventually be able to watch a video of our conversation and listen to it in podcast form.

Gadde, who is the only woman in Twitter’s top executive suite, has been at the company since 2011; prior to that she spent a decade at Wilson Sonsini, one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent law firms. Beykpour came to Twitter in 2015 when it bought Periscope, the live-streaming video startup he co-founded, before it had even launched; he eventually ran all of Twitter’s live video efforts — and than all of its video, period — before taking the top product job.

