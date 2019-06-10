Uncovering and explaining how our digital world is changing — and changing us.

Stacey Abrams made history as the first black woman to run for governor under a major party in 2018. After losing the race to her Republican opponent by one of the smallest (and most disputed) margins in years, she founded Fair Fight Action, a new voting rights organization devoted to battling voter suppression in Georgia and across the US.

We’re excited to have Abrams onstage at Recode’s Code Conference this year. Abrams and the CEO of Fair Fight Action, Lauren Groh-Wargo, will join Recode co-founder and editor-at-large Kara Swisher and Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein for a discussion starting at 6:50 pm PT on Monday, June 10.

We plan to ask Abrams about the ongoing issues she’s working on, like her opposition to film industry boycotts over Georgia’s new restrictive abortion bill, as well as her call for an end to alleged voter suppression that many said influenced the outcome of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race. We’ll also talk to her about her own political ambitions; recently she said she is not planning a 2020 Senate run.

Market Warnings: Major studios haven’t boycotted GA yet, but laid out conditions for departure. GA isn’t the only state w film tax credit, but we’re the major one potentially hostile to women. Want to change market conditions? 2020 state elections are a good start. #Consequences — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 31, 2019

Here’s Abrams, a social media-savvy leader, talking about the role technology plays in politics with Kara Swisher on the Recode Decode podcast back in 2017.

“We learned the wrong lesson from Obama’s campaign,” Abrams said. “He did not win because of technology. He did not win because of money. He won because he talked to people on the ground and organized them. He used technology as a tool to accomplish that. But he never forgot that the fundamental was talking to folks.”

For more context, you can read the full transcript of that podcast here and read Recode and Vox’s coverage of Abrams’s political career so far.

