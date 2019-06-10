 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stacey Abrams is leading the debate on some of the most important political issues in 2019

The historic gubernatorial candidate will speak at Code Conference 2019 about her fight for voters’ rights.

By Shirin Ghaffary
Stacey Abrams will speak with Kara Swisher and Ezra Klein onstage at Code Conference on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

Stacey Abrams made history as the first black woman to run for governor under a major party in 2018. After losing the race to her Republican opponent by one of the smallest (and most disputed) margins in years, she founded Fair Fight Action, a new voting rights organization devoted to battling voter suppression in Georgia and across the US.

We’re excited to have Abrams onstage at Recode’s Code Conference this year. Abrams and the CEO of Fair Fight Action, Lauren Groh-Wargo, will join Recode co-founder and editor-at-large Kara Swisher and Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein for a discussion starting at 6:50 pm PT on Monday, June 10.

We plan to ask Abrams about the ongoing issues she’s working on, like her opposition to film industry boycotts over Georgia’s new restrictive abortion bill, as well as her call for an end to alleged voter suppression that many said influenced the outcome of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race. We’ll also talk to her about her own political ambitions; recently she said she is not planning a 2020 Senate run.

Here’s Abrams, a social media-savvy leader, talking about the role technology plays in politics with Kara Swisher on the Recode Decode podcast back in 2017.

“We learned the wrong lesson from Obama’s campaign,” Abrams said. “He did not win because of technology. He did not win because of money. He won because he talked to people on the ground and organized them. He used technology as a tool to accomplish that. But he never forgot that the fundamental was talking to folks.”

For more context, you can read the full transcript of that podcast here and read Recode and Vox’s coverage of Abrams’s political career so far.

