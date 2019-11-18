 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to follow (and listen to) Recode’s Code Media conference in Los Angeles

Leaders at Facebook, Verizon Media, Condé Nast, and more join us this week.

By Kat Borgerding
Three red chairs on the Code Media stage Asa Mathat

Recode’s annual Code Media conference kicks off on Monday, November 18, in Los Angeles. Senior Media Correspondent Peter Kafka will be hosting two days of hard-hitting, unscripted interviews with:

  • Carolyn Everson, Vice President of Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook
  • Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media
  • Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast
  • Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings
  • Tig Notaro, comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director
  • Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports

That’s just part of our jam-packed schedule.

If you aren’t able to join us in person, here’s how to follow everything happening on the Code Media 2019 stage:

Watch the full interviews

Every onstage interview will be available to stream on demand on Recode’s YouTube channel after each session. Take a minute to subscribe to our channel and get updates as highlights and full-interview videos are made available.

Get live updates and breaking news

Follow Recode on Twitter. We’ll be live tweeting our onstage interviews using the #CodeMedia hashtag. We’ll also feature some exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights from the conference on Instagram.

Looking for a daily recap?

We’re packing in a ton of interviews and presentations this year, plus all the up-to-the-minute coverage you know and love from Recode. Subscribe to the Recode Daily to get a daily digest of the biggest moments from the conference each morning.

Hear all of this year’s interviews

Recode’s Peter Kafka hosts Recode Media, a podcast where he interviews leaders in tech, media, retail, e-commerce, and everything in between. Subscribe to hear all the interviews from Code Media.

