Vox Announces Bill Carey as Executive Director of Audience and Membership, Elizabeth Price as Director of Grant and Foundation Development

Vox Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Swati Sharma and Vox Chief of Staff Nisha Chittal announced today that Bill Carey has joined the brand as executive director of audience and membership and Elizabeth Price has joined as director of grant and foundation development. They will begin their new roles at the beginning of April and report to Chittal.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bill and Elizabeth to our team in their new capacities,” said Sharma. “Their expertise and dedication will be instrumental in steering Vox’s business strategy and fostering the brand’s growth so that we can continue bringing powerful, informative journalism to our passionate audience.”

As executive director of audience and membership, Carey will oversee audience strategy and the growth of Vox’s contributions and membership program. Carey was most recently editorial director for strategy at Slate, where he was part of the company leadership team, oversaw audience development for the website and podcast network, and led editorial efforts to grow Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. He previously worked at Sports Illustrated, where he led the digital news and social media teams.

As director of grant and foundation development, Price will lead efforts to pursue grant funding to support Vox’s journalism, identify new grants, and manage Vox’s partnerships with foundations and nonprofits. Before joining Vox, she helped manage a portfolio of institutional funders at the News Literacy Project (NLP), a national, nonpartisan education nonprofit that helps people discern fact from fiction in the news and other information they consume. While serving as NLP’s senior manager of institutional giving, Price contributed op-eds championing the value of news and media literacy education. Her work has been published in the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News, and others.