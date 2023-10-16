 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request Vox's journalism is free, because we believe that everyone deserves to understand the world they live in. Reader support helps us do that. Can you chip in to help keep Vox free for all?

Filed under:

Vox Launches New Guide to Open Enrollment

Inside the package: A useful guide to what open enrollment is, how to navigate it, why it’s so difficult, and the history behind our health care system.

By Vox Communications
A drawing of a person looking at a hospital building covered in boxes, some of which are checked. Sebastian König for Vox

It’s time for one of the most confusing, frustrating rituals of the year: health care open enrollment. Over the coming weeks and months, people across the country will consider many questions: Is it better to have a high premium and a low deductible, or the other way around? How are you supposed to guess how much money to put in a flexible spending account? Does dental insurance actually, you know, do anything? Please remind me, what is “coinsurance” again?

The whole annual ordeal raises a bigger question, too: Why is all of this so complicated?

Vox’s reporters embarked on an in-depth exploration of our health care system to get the answers and provide useful guides to readers on navigating the choices they face, while also helping them understand why those choices exist in the first place.

The package features the following stories:

Dylan Scott’s four pieces, in which he:

Allie Volpe provides readers with four questions they should ask themselves when picking a new health insurance plan.

And finally, Emily Stewart explains why we pay to go to the dentist and why dental insurance is not actually insurance.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple reasons that we can't rely only on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.

Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do that if we have a paywall.

That’s why we also turn to you, our readers, to help us keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today?

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

Poland’s democracy is on the brink. Can these elections save it?

By Jen Kirby

We’re answering your health care questions

By Dylan Scott

Filed under:

The Vox guide to open enrollment

Every year, picking a health plan is a frustrating guessing game. Here’s how to navigate your choices — and understand the system that built them.

View All Stories

How to understand Egypt’s role in the Israel-Hamas conflict

By Ellen Ioanes

7 big questions about the Israel-Hamas war, answered

By Ellen Ioanes, Jonathan Guyer, and 1 more

Gaza’s spiraling humanitarian crisis, explained

By Ellen Ioanes