Eric Levitz and Kyndall Cunningham Join Vox

Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and executive editor Elbert Ventura announced today that Eric Levitz has joined the brand as a senior correspondent on the politics team and Kyndall Cunningham as a staff reporter on the culture team. They began in their new roles this week.

“I’m thrilled to add these talented writers to our team. They bring authority and expertise to our coverage, and bringing them on underscores our commitment to elevating original voices who can explain what’s happening in the world to our audience,” said Sharma.

In Levitz’s role on the politics team at Vox, his reporting will be wide-ranging, with a focus on issues of policy and politics that divide coalitions on the left and the right. He comes to Vox from New York magazine, where he was a political columnist since 2015. His work has explored the diploma divide in Western politics, the ideological divisions within both major parties, and shifts in mainstream economic thinking. The New York Times, Salon, and MSNBC have featured his columns, and he has appeared on CNN, WNYC, and MSNBC, among other outlets.

As a staff reporter on the culture team, Cunningham’s work will span reality TV, movies, pop music, Black media, and celebrity culture. She’s coming to Vox from the Daily Beast, where she had been reporting on entertainment since 2021. She has extensively covered the Real Housewives universe, as well as providing expert analysis on cultural phenomenons such as the early 2000s television soap The OC, MTV’s The Challenge, and Gossip Girl. A member of the Critics’ Choice Association, she has been published by Vulture, W Magazine, and Bitch Media. Barry Jenkins once said an essay of hers “tore [him] apart.”