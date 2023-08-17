Vox Announces Patrick Reis as New Senior Politics Editor

Today, Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma announced that Patrick Reis is joining Vox as senior politics editor, overseeing 2024 election coverage and the team of writers focused on national politics and ideas.
“In Patrick Reis, Vox is getting an editor with deep experience in politics and policy coverage. His track record of connecting what’s happening in the political conversation to how Americans’ lives will be impacted makes him the perfect person to lead Vox coverage of the next, pivotal election,” said Sharma.
Reis comes to Vox from Rolling Stone, where he was the senior politics editor. Prior to that, he edited economic policy at the Washington Post and coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign at Politico. He covered climate change and public lands at National Journal, Politico, and Environment and Energy News. He began his career at Seattle’s street newspaper, Real Change News.
Reis is based in Washington, DC. He will begin his new role on September 18.
Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?
Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple of big issues with relying on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.
First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy, which makes it hard to plan ahead. Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription.
It’s important that we have several ways we make money. That’s why, even though advertising is still our biggest source of revenue, we also seek reader support.
If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today? Any amount helps.
Yes, I'll give $120/year
Yes, I'll give $120/year
We accept credit card, Apple Pay, and
Google Pay. You can also contribute via