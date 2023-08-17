Vox Announces Patrick Reis as New Senior Politics Editor

Today, Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma announced that Patrick Reis is joining Vox as senior politics editor, overseeing 2024 election coverage and the team of writers focused on national politics and ideas.

“In Patrick Reis, Vox is getting an editor with deep experience in politics and policy coverage. His track record of connecting what’s happening in the political conversation to how Americans’ lives will be impacted makes him the perfect person to lead Vox coverage of the next, pivotal election,” said Sharma.

Reis comes to Vox from Rolling Stone, where he was the senior politics editor. Prior to that, he edited economic policy at the Washington Post and coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign at Politico. He covered climate change and public lands at National Journal, Politico, and Environment and Energy News. He began his career at Seattle’s street newspaper, Real Change News.

Reis is based in Washington, DC. He will begin his new role on September 18.