Vox A Finalist for Three Online News Association Awards

Finalists in three categories across audio, video, and text

By Vox Communications
A Vox logo, with a black letter V on a bright yellow background.

Today, Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma congratulated members of the Vox newsroom on being named as finalists for three Online News Association awards.

“We are thrilled that Vox’s incredible team of reporters across audio, video, and text have had their exemplary, impactful work recognized by ONA,” said Sharma. “The strength of our multimedia newsroom is critical to meeting audiences across the platforms where they consume news, with informative coverage that goes beyond the headlines and feeds curiosity. Congratulations to all those who are being recognized for their excellent work.”

The finalists are as follows:

  • Recognition in the features category for a story on the deadliest road in America, which resulted in policy changes at the local level to improve road safety. The story was written by Marin Cogan and edited by Julia Rubin, Alanna Okun, and Lavanya Ramanathan;
  • Recognition for excellence in digital video storytelling for longform video for a piece on what New Zealand can teach us about reparations. The team includes Fabiola Cineas, Melissa Hirsch, Halley Brown, Ranjani Chakraborty, Bridgett Henwood, Dion Lee, Dave Seekamp, Catherine Spangler, and Joey Sendaydiego;
  • Recognition for excellence in the audio digital storytelling category for their popular podcast Unexplainable’s episode on what dinosaurs sounded like. This story was produced by Noam Hassenfeld, Meradith Hoddinott, Brian Resnick, and Richard Sima, with additional support from Cristian Ayala.

Winners will be announced in August.

