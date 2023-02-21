Vox’s February Highlight Issue Is a Progress Report on American Education

For the February issue of The Highlight, Vox examines the American education system and the enormous cultural and social impact the recent events — from school closures during the pandemic to ensuing “culture wars” — have had on our children and the nation at large.

“Everything happening in a country eventually passes through the doorway of its schools. An entire generation of students missed a year, even two, of normal education during the pandemic. As soon as they reentered classrooms, their learning became the center of a relentless education culture war. All that is layered over the issues that have long plagued education in the US,” says policy editor Libby Nelson. “Where do all of those upheavals leave us? What lessons have the last few years taught the American education system — and what do we still need to learn? ”

“America’s schools have never been under greater stress,” said Ryan McCarthy, Vox’s editorial director for politics and society, “and they’ve rarely been the focus of so many complicated cultural and social battles. We’re thrilled to present a package of stories that cut to the heart of our promises to American students.”

Contributors to the issue include Bryan Walsh solving the other long Covid: the damage done to a generation of schoolchildren; Rachel Cohen on America’s afternoon afterthought; Matt Barnum on the racist idea that changed American education; Jacob Sweet on how nobody knows what the point of homework is; and Fabiola Cineas on conservatives’ war on emotions in the classroom.

