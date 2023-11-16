Joshua Keating Joins Vox as Senior Correspondent

Today, Vox editor-in-chief and publisher Swati Sharma announced that Joshua Keating will join Vox as a senior correspondent, where he will examine the most important global trends, and the ideas and dynamics that have shaped them.

“I’m very excited to welcome Josh to Vox, where he will bring his expertise to writing distinctive, ideas-driven pieces that help readers understand the dynamics shaping a fast-changing and often chaotic world,” said Sharma. “Josh will be a senior correspondent looking at global dynamics holistically and weighing in on the tension points that decide the direction of international news, and we look forward to bringing his perspective to the team.”

Keating comes to Vox from the Messenger, where he is a global security reporter covering conflict, diplomacy, and foreign policy. He previously worked at Grid; before that, he was a writer and editor at Foreign Policy and Slate, where he invented the popular satirical feature “If It Happened There,” in which he wrote about US news as it might be covered by a foreign correspondent from abroad. Keating is the author of 2018’s Invisible Countries: Journeys to the Edge of Nationhood, which explores what happens in those places around the world that fall outside known national borders. He has reported from countries around the globe, and his writing has appeared everywhere from the Washington Post to the New York Times to Politico.

Keating is based in Washington, DC, and will start at Vox on December 4.