 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request Vox's journalism is free, because we believe that everyone deserves to understand the world they live in. Reader support helps us do that. Can you chip in to help keep Vox free for all?

Filed under:

Joshua Keating Joins Vox as Senior Correspondent

Keating will examine the most important global trends, and the ideas and dynamics that have shaped them.

By Vox Communications
Jason Andrew

Today, Vox editor-in-chief and publisher Swati Sharma announced that Joshua Keating will join Vox as a senior correspondent, where he will examine the most important global trends, and the ideas and dynamics that have shaped them.

“I’m very excited to welcome Josh to Vox, where he will bring his expertise to writing distinctive, ideas-driven pieces that help readers understand the dynamics shaping a fast-changing and often chaotic world,” said Sharma. “Josh will be a senior correspondent looking at global dynamics holistically and weighing in on the tension points that decide the direction of international news, and we look forward to bringing his perspective to the team.”

Keating comes to Vox from the Messenger, where he is a global security reporter covering conflict, diplomacy, and foreign policy. He previously worked at Grid; before that, he was a writer and editor at Foreign Policy and Slate, where he invented the popular satirical feature “If It Happened There,” in which he wrote about US news as it might be covered by a foreign correspondent from abroad. Keating is the author of 2018’s Invisible Countries: Journeys to the Edge of Nationhood, which explores what happens in those places around the world that fall outside known national borders. He has reported from countries around the globe, and his writing has appeared everywhere from the Washington Post to the New York Times to Politico.

Keating is based in Washington, DC, and will start at Vox on December 4.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a couple reasons that we can't rely only on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising dollars go up and down with the economy. We often only know a few months out what our advertising revenue will be, which makes it hard to plan ahead.

Second, we’re not in the subscriptions business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just the people who can afford to pay for a subscription. We believe that’s an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do that if we have a paywall.

That’s why we also turn to you, our readers, to help us keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, will you make a gift to Vox today?

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

The secrets Google spilled in court

By Sara Morrison

Congress is procrastinating on the real government shutdown fight

By Li Zhou

Jacob Elordi is the number one babygirl 

By Alex Abad-Santos

The best place for product reviews is … Reddit?

By Adam Clark Estes
Play

Something weird happens when you keep squeezing

By Adam Cole

The dire medical crisis in Gaza, explained

By Li Zhou