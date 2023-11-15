 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vox Announces Elbert Ventura’s Return as Executive Editor

Ventura to oversee the text newsroom to shape rigorous, approachable coverage.

By Vox Communications
Courtesy Elbert Ventura

Today, editor-in-chief and publisher Swati Sharma announced that Elbert Ventura will return to Vox as executive editor.

In his new role, Ventura will oversee the text newsroom, ensuring that Vox’s journalism brings its audience clarity and understanding with every text story it publishes, whether it’s coverage of major news moments or an evergreen story that sparks curiosity.

“Elbert is an exceptionally talented editor with strong editorial instincts and a deep understanding of what makes a good Vox story,” said Sharma. “In his prior time at this organization, he oversaw many sections, including policy, politics, and Future Perfect, the latter of which he launched in 2018 and built from the ground up. Elbert has played a key role in shaping Vox’s unique editorial strategy into what it is today, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him back.”

Ventura was previously the editorial director at Vox overseeing the Future Perfect team and Ideas coverage. Prior to Vox, he was an editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education and managing editor of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas.

Ventura will return to Vox in January 2024.

